Northern Ireland Open: Jack Lisowski hails 'best friend' Judd Trump after winning first snooker ranking title

Jack Lisowski pipped world No 1 and 'best friend' Judd Trump in the Northern Ireland Open to claim his first snooker ranking title after six previous defeats in finals.

Lisowski won 9-8 in Belfast, taking the deciding frame 73-7 after Trump - who remains without a title since winning the UK Championship in December 2024 - missed a shot with the rest.

Lisowski had lost to Trump in his last three ranking finals - the World Grand Prix in 2020 and then the German Masters and Gibraltar Open in 2021 - having suffered two defeats to Neil Robertson and one to Mark Selby across his first three finals.

The 34-year-old paid tribute to Trump after his victory, revealing how he had helped him following the death of his father in March.

Lisowski said: "Judd's been my best friend pretty much since I was 14, and he was there eight months ago when I got the message about my dad."

Image: Trump said he was happier for Lisowski than he would have been had he won

Turning to Trump, Lisowski then added: "You've been a better friend than I could ever ask for for the last eight months. You're the closest thing I can have to a brother, and I love you."

'I will remember this for the rest of my life'

On securing the title, the champion added: "I feel like I'm dreaming. I've thought about this moment since I was six or seven years old and it's probably taken me longer than I'd have liked.

"I'm genuinely going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."

"When my dad died I said to my friend that he would never see me win a title. But my friend said I could still do it for my mum. This is for him and for my mum."

Trump said: "I'm so pleased for Jack. I'll never take it for granted winning in the final, but I'm probably a lot happier than if I'd won, to be honest.

"I gave it my absolute all but it wasn't to be. Jack fully deserved the win and there's no person happier for him than me. It's so nice that he can shut everyone up.

"The first title is so special, given what he has been through in his whole life. He has an amazing family around him and I am glad to be a friend."