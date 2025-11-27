 Skip to content

UK Championship snooker draw, schedule and results: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, John Higgins and more play in York

Ronnie O'Sullivan looking for record-extending eighth UK Championship snooker title in York; 'Rocket' last won this tournament in 2024; world No 1 Judd Trump is defending champion after beating Barry Hawkins in last year's final; John Higgins, Mark Williams and Ding Junhui also in action

Thursday 27 November 2025 15:38, UK

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan has won the UK Championship eight times, most recently in 2024

Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his bid for a record-extending ninth UK Championship snooker title against China's Zhou Yuelong.

The Rocket, seeded sixth in York, will get his tournament under way at 1pm on Tuesday at the York Barbican.

World No 1 and defending champion Judd Trump is in action on the opening afternoon on Saturday against 2004 winner and two-time runner-up Stephen Maguire.

Judd Trump celebrates with the UK Snooker Championship trophy for the second time
Image: Judd Trump won his second UK Championship title last year, beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 in the final

The final will be held on Sunday December 7.

Trump beat Barry Hawkins 10-8 in the 2024 final, a year after O'Sullivan defeated Ding Junhui 10-7 to add to previous victories at this tournament in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

All matches up to the final are best of 11 frames, with the final then the best of 19.

Wu Yize, snooker (PA Images)
Image: China's Wu Yize won the previous snooker ranking event, the International Championship in his homeland

UK Championship snooker - first-round draw

Player seeding in brackets

Also See:

  • Judd Trump (1) vs Stephen Maguire
  • Si Jiahui (16) vs Hossein Vafaei or Ryan Day
  • Ding Junhui (9) vs Tom Ford or Xu Si
  • Mark Allen (8) vs Scott Donaldson
  • Mark Williams (5) vs David Gilbert
  • Xiao Guodong (12) vs Noppon Saengkham or Pang Junxu
  • Wu Yize (13) vs Michael Holt
  • Neil Robertson (4) vs He Guoqiang or Julien Leclercq
  • Kyren Wilson (3) vs Elliot Slessor
  • Barry Hawkins (14) vs Artemijs Zizins or David Lilley
  • Mark Selby (11) vs Lei Peifan or Jimmy Robertson
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan (6) vs Zhou Yuelong
  • John Higgins (7) vs Ben Woollaston
  • Shaun Murphy (10) vs Lyu Haotian
  • Gary Wilson (15) vs Zhang Anda or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Zhao Xintong (2) vs Long Zehuang or Louis Heathcote

UK Championship snooker - first-round schedule

All times UK and Ireland

Saturday November 29

  • 1pm: Judd Trump vs Stephen Maguire
  • 1pm: Si Jiahui vs Hossein Vafaei or Ryan Day
  • 7pm: John Higgins vs Ben Woollaston
  • 7pm: Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian

Sunday November 30

  • 1pm: Wu Yize vs Michael Holt
  • 1pm: Neil Robertson vs He Guoqiang or Julien Leclercq
  • 7pm: Xiao Guodong vs Noppon Saengkham or Pang Junxu
  • 7pm: Mark Williams vs David Gilbert

Monday December 1

  • 1pm: Ding Junhui vs Tom Ford or Xu Si
  • 1pm: Zhao Xintong vs Long Zehuang or Louis Heathcote
  • 7pm: Gary Wilson vs Zhang Anda or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • 7pm: Mark Allen vs Scott Donaldson

Tuesday December 2

  • 1pm: Mark Selby vs Lei Peifan or Jimmy Robertson
  • 1pm: Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Zhou Yuelong
  • 7pm: Kyren Wilson vs Elliot Slessor
  • 7pm: Barry Hawkins vs Artemijs Zizins or David Lilley

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to get 80% of all televised PL matches this season

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract