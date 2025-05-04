World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump urges chiefs to stamp out 'darts atmosphere' after semi-final defeat

Judd Trump has urged snooker's authorities to act immediately to stamp out rowdy fan behaviour and avoid fostering a "darts atmosphere" at the sport's biggest events.

The world No 1 was visibly annoyed after a spectator shouted "can't miss that Judd" during a crucial phase of his World Snooker Championship semi-final defeat by Mark Williams at the Crucible.

Trump was trailing 14-11 when he potted a superb long red and an incredibly thin brown to get back into prime position, only to miss a relatively simple red to allow Williams to make another frame-winning contribution.

"We don't really want the darts atmosphere," Trump said when asked about the incident following his 17-14 defeat.

"It's something we need to stamp out immediately. It's a little annoying and hopefully we can stamp it out."

Trump made no excuses for his defeat and was full of praise for the performance of his 50-year-old opponent, who will aim to become the oldest world champion in tournament history when he faces China's Zhao Xintong in the best-of-35-frame final on Monday and Tuesday.

Williams typically had a more relaxed attitude to the subject of fans shouting out during play, insisting: "It makes no difference to me.

"I play in a club which is loud and noisy. I used to play in a club donkey's years ago where they're fighting around my table at 10, 11 o'clock in the morning.

"They can shout whatever they want when I'm at the table, makes no difference to me."

Fans angry about no refunds after O'Sullivan game ends early

Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered a knockout blow to his hopes of a record eighth World Snooker Championship title after losing his semi-final 17-7 to an inspired Zhao Xintong

Snooker fans have reacted angrily to being refused refunds for what was meant to be the fourth session of the World Championship semi-final between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Zhao Xintong.

Xintong's commanding 17-7 victory was completed with a session to spare, meaning there will be no competitive action on Saturday afternoon at the Crucible.

An exhibition featuring Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor, 40 years on from the latter's victory in their famous 'black-ball final' took place instead.

The World Snooker Tour said its box office terms and conditions meant it was "unable to offer ticket refunds or exchanges", news which has not gone down well with spectators expecting to see seven-time champion O'Sullivan.