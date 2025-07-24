Seo Seoa becomes only fourth woman ever to reach the last 64 of the World Pool Championship
Seo Seoa, the only female player at the World Pool Championship, knocks two-time World Champion Albin Ouschan out of the tournament; watch the World Pool Championship at the Green Halls in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.
Thursday 24 July 2025 08:16, UK
Seo Seoa became only the fourth woman ever to reach the last 64 of the World Pool Championship after shocking two-time world champion Albin Ouschan.
As the only female competitor in the field, Seoa now stands just one victory away from making history as the first woman to reach the last 32 in the event's history.
She dismantled Ouschan with a dominant 9-2 victory, and Wiktor Zielinski now stands in the way of a landmark achievement.
She said: "I just enjoy my game so I'm not nervous and I feel my confidence is good. I really respect Albin's game, he's a two-time champion.
"But because of that respect I feel comfortable when up against him.
"My goal is to break the record of the first woman player to reach the last-32 stage. I'm now only one step away."
Defending champion Fedor Gorst continued his strong title defence with a 9-5 victory over Italy's Francesco Candela.
Filipino rising star AJ Manas produced one of the standout performances of the day, toppling reigning UK Open champion Aloysius Yapp to secure his place in the next round.
Reyes Cup teammates Johann Chua and Carlo Biado both cruised through, continuing the strong Filipino showing in Jeddah.
Jayson Shaw continued his smooth progress through the field with a 9-5 win over American Max Eberle, while fellow Brit Chris Melling had to fight his way through the losers qualification stage.
After falling short to last year's runner-up Eklent Kaçi in his opening match, Melling bounced back by defeating Mohamed Al-Balkhi to stay in contention.
Watch the World Pool Championship at the Green Halls in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.