Onyee Ng makes highest break by woman in World Snooker Tour event after 137 at English Open in Essex

Friday 12 September 2025 07:08, UK

Onyee Ng, snooker (Getty Images)
Image: Onyee Ng's break of 137 eclipsed the 133 Alison Fisher recorded in the 1992 Dubai Classic

Onyee Ng made the highest break by a woman in a World Snooker Tour event with a 137 at the English Open in Essex.

The Hong Kong player's break trumped the 133 Alison Fisher recorded in the 1992 Dubai Classic.

Ng went on to lose 4-2 to Liam Highfield in Brentwood.

Earlier this season, the 34-year-old became the first woman to reach the last 32 of a ranking event, at the Championship League.

According to the World Snooker Tour, Mink Nutcharut is the only woman to make a 147 during a practice match, doing so in 2019.

The English Open is the fourth ranking event of the season with Stephen Maguire winning the Championship League, Neil Roberston edging Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 to triumph at the Saudi Arabia Masters and Xiao Guodong retaining the Wuhan Open title.

The first 'Triple Crown' event of the campaign - the UK Championship - runs from November 29 to December 7 in York, followed by The Masters at Alexandra Palace from January 11 and 18 and then the World Championship in Sheffield from April 18 to May 4.

