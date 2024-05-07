Troy Deeney: Former Premier League footballer out of UK Open Pool Championship due to injury

Former Premier League footballer Troy Deeney has been forced to withdraw from the UK Open Pool Championship at the last minute due to an injury suffered at boxing training.

Deeney was set to play two matches, including a first-round clash against world No 31 Marc Bijsterbosch, but the former Watford striker dislocated two knuckles and suffered ligament damage in his hand after boxing training which has prevented him from taking part at the event in Telford.

Image: Deeney played for Forest Green Rovers in League Two last season, later taking on a player/manager role

"Truly gutted that I've had to pull out of today's BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship," said the 35-year-old.

"A trip to A&E this morning has revealed I've got two dislocated knuckles and ligament damage in my hand after some boxing training pre-event.

"I'm genuinely so frustrated as I was really looking forward to getting out there today. Huge thank you to the World Nineball Tour and CueTec for the support in my preparation and wish everyone the best of luck at the tournament which I'm sure will be a huge success."

Deeney had accepted a wildcard for the event after being approached by promoters of the World Nineball Tour to get involved in the 256-player event on an invitational basis at the Telford International Centre.

The ex-Forest Green Rovers' manager is not the only sportsman to switch to pool for the tournament, as World Snooker Championship semi-finalist Stuart Bingham is also set to take part.

Former world snooker champion Bingham takes on Frazer Patrick, while Tyson Fury's boxing brother Roman Fury faces Ahmed Taufiq.

The first female professional pool player on the World Nineball Tour, Pia Filler, takes on Preecha Boonmoung from Thailand.

