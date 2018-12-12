Khabib Nurmagomedov would 'swallow Floyd Mayweather like a snake', claims his father

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov (left) believes his son can beat Floyd Mayweather

UFC world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would "swallow" Floyd Mayweather "like a snake" if the pair ever fought each other, claims his father.

The Russian stated on social media in October that he wanted to fight Mayweather and as speculation continues to build over a possible bout, Nurmagomedov senior has suggested the American would crumble if he faced his son at his own game.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said: "If Floyd Mayweather moves to MMA he will not stand any chance. He won't have any chances from the first minute of the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said in October he wants to fight Floyd Mayweather

"Khabib won't give him any opportunity. Khabib will simply swallow him, like a snake swallows his prey. If they fight in Khabib's habitat, Floyd will be like prey for him."

Nurmagomedov defended his title against Conor McGregor in October, defeating the Irishman in the fourth round in Las Vegas to continue his unbeaten record.

The Russian has won all 27 of his fights so far, including eight by knockout. Although his father believes it will be much harder to beat Mayweather in the boxing ring, he suggests it is still possible.

"If they meet in Floyd's habitat it will be harder for Khabib, of course. They have different styles," Nurmagomedov senior added.

"I would be naive to say that we can do something in terms of boxing, like prove him that we are stronger or anything like that.

"We have a plan, we have time, and we have a team. We are better physically than him. We recover faster than him and the longer the fight will go, the easier it will be for us to win the fight."

However, Nurmagomedov is unable to fight anyone until his suspension he received for his behaviour after the McGregor fight is lifted.

The 30-year-old was banned for confronting the Irishman's team-mate Dillon Danis following his win, while McGregor was also suspended for hitting a member of the Russian's team.

Both men are waiting for the Nevada State Athletic Commission to lift the suspensions, but having recently postponed the hearings, Nurmagomedov's father admits he's unsure when the decision will get overturned.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to find out when his ban will be lifted by the NSAC

"I don't know how it will end," he said.

"As far as I understand, we will get a fine of 500,000 US dollars, and maybe we could not fight in the next nine months.

"Of course, it should have never happened. Now we are just looking forward for a bright future and other lucrative fights."