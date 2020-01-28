Kobe Bryant: AC Milan to hold tribute to basketball legend ahead of Coppa Italia game

AC Milan will wear black armbands and hold a moment of silence in memory of basketball legend Kobe Bryant ahead of their Coppa Italia game on Tuesday night.

The former Lakers guard died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, aged 41 along one of his daughters Gianna on Sunday.

Bryant started playing basketball in Italy, where he moved with his family at six-years-old with his father Joe retiring from the NBA and playing Serie A basketball.

The 41-year-old lived in Rieti, Reggio Calabria, Pistoia and Reggio Emilia, learned to speak fluent Italian and was very fond of the country - in particular Serie A football, which he followed with great interest as an AC Milan fan, visiting their training camp in 2013.

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

"It has always been a dream for me to come here," he said in an interview with Milan Channel. "When I was a kid I was a big AC Milan fan, I followed Gullit, Rijkaard, Van Basten, Maldini.

"AC Milan has always been my favourite team, it's always in my heart. In my changing room in Los Angeles I have a Milan shirt and a scarf which I put in my locker and I see it every day."

The Serie A side have confirmed they have organised a memorial ahead of their cup tie against Torino at the San Siro, with an emotional video to be played on the big screens and a special warm-up session which will feature basketballs instead of footballs.