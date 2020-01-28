Please select your default edition
Kobe Bryant: AC Milan to hold tribute to basketball legend ahead of Coppa Italia game

Tuesday 28 January 2020 13:28, UK

AC Milan will wear black armbands and hold a moment of silence in memory of basketball legend Kobe Bryant ahead of their Coppa Italia game on Tuesday night.

The former Lakers guard died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, aged 41 along one of his daughters Gianna on Sunday.

Bryant started playing basketball in Italy, where he moved with his family at six-years-old with his father Joe retiring from the NBA and playing Serie A basketball.

The 41-year-old lived in Rieti, Reggio Calabria, Pistoia and Reggio Emilia, learned to speak fluent Italian and was very fond of the country - in particular Serie A football, which he followed with great interest as an AC Milan fan, visiting their training camp in 2013.

"It has always been a dream for me to come here," he said in an interview with Milan Channel. "When I was a kid I was a big AC Milan fan, I followed Gullit, Rijkaard, Van Basten, Maldini.

"AC Milan has always been my favourite team, it's always in my heart. In my changing room in Los Angeles I have a Milan shirt and a scarf which I put in my locker and I see it every day."

The Serie A side have confirmed they have organised a memorial ahead of their cup tie against Torino at the San Siro, with an emotional video to be played on the big screens and a special warm-up session which will feature basketballs instead of footballs.

