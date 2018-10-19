WATCH: NBA's plays of the night from Thursday

Check out the all the dunks and game-winning shots with the top plays from a thrilling Thursday night in the NBA

Check out the all the dunks and game-winning shots with the top plays from a thrilling Thursday night in the NBA.

It was the night that saw LeBron James make his debut as a Los Angeles Laker, although it did not go entirely to plan against the Portland Trailblazers.

There was also some very late drama in the match between Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards.

Week 1: Thursday night's results Bulls 108-127 76ers

Heat 113-112 Wizards

Highlights: LA Lakers 119-128 Trail Blazers

We have picked out the most eye-catching moments from Thursday night's action from the other side of the pond and condensed them into a handy, bite-sized package!

Live NBA: Boston @ Toronto: Celtics travel to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to take on the Raptors. Sky Sports Arena from 1am.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including Saturday night's action free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA