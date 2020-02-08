Bradley Beal scores last-second layup to lift Washington Wizards past Dallas Mavericks

Bradley Beal’s layup with 0.2 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 119-118 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Friday night's NBA scores Dallas Mavericks 118-119 Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors 115-106 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 97-105 Sacramento Kings

Memphis Grizzlies 107-119 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 114-117 Utah Jazz

Atlanta Hawks 107-112 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 91-127 Phoenix Suns

Detroit Pistons 101-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:13 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' visit to the Washington Wizards in Week 16 of the NBA season

Beal took the inbounds pass from Troy Brown Jr. near the foul line with 1.8 seconds left and drove for the layup. The Mavericks' alley-oop attempt at the buzzer failed.

Dorian Finney-Smith's corner three gave the Mavericks a 117-112 lead with 1:48 remaining, but Ish Smith replied to make it 117-115, and Davis Bertans tied it with two free throws with 45.3 seconds to play.

After Kristaps Porzingis' shot was blocked by Washington's Isaac Bonga, Beal missed and Tim Hardaway Jr was fouled by Bonga with 1.8 seconds left. He missed the first but made the second.

0:16 Watch as Bradley Beal's last-second layup saw the Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks

Beal had 29 points for Washington, ending a streak of seven straight games with 30-plus points. Bertans added 20 points.

Seth Curry led seven Mavericks in double figures with 20 points and Hardaway finished with 19. Porzingis, who suffered a broken nose in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, played but was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble, and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Luka Doncic (sprained right ankle) of the Mavericks missed his fifth straight game and Washington were without Thomas Bryant (right foot soreness).

Toronto Raptors 115-106 Indiana Pacers

1:15 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the Indiana Pacers in Week 16 of the NBA season

Serge Ibaka collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 13 games with a 115-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Fred VanVleet had 20 points and OG Anunoby added 16 for Toronto, which benefited from a 27-6 advantage in fast-break points to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Pacers this week. The Raptors posted a 119-118 victory over Indiana at Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to move past Vince Carter (9,420 points) for third place among the franchise's top all-time scorers. Carter once held the team record before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004.

Lowry's night came to an abrupt end with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter. He sustained what the Raptors referred to as whiplash after he came down hard on the leg of Ibaka.

Shabazz Napier, acquired by Washington in a trade with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, scored 14 points on his Wizards debut.

Miami Heat 97-105 Sacramento Kings

1:18 Highlights of the Miami Heat's visit to the Sacramento Kings in Week 16 of the NBA season

Riding accurate three-point shooting and taking advantage of the absence of Miami's Jimmy Butler, the host Sacramento Kings pulled away late from the visiting Heat en route to a 105-97 victory.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica combined for 16 3-pointers, helping the Kings gain a 57-36 scoring advantage from beyond the arc in recording their second straight win.

Bogdanovic finished with 23 points, while Hield collected 21 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds, helping the Kings avenge an earlier overtime loss at Miami to gain a split in the two-game season series. De'Aaron Fox totalled 16 points and eight assists for Sacramento, which improved to 2-1 on their four-game homestand. Bjelica finished with 15 points, all on threes.

Miami were without Butler, who suffered a strained right shoulder in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opener of a five-game trip. Heat coach Eric Spoelstra indicated before Friday's game that the MRI showed no significant damage, but that Butler might still be held out during the entire trip.

0:26 Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo submitted a dunk of the year candidate against the Sacramento Kings, towering over De’Aaron Fox and Kent Bazemore for an epic dunk!

Bam Adebayo had a game-high 26 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds for the Heat, who lost their second straight.

Duncan Robinson had 18 points and a team-high six assists for Miami, which played short-handed following two deals that produced three new players who were not in uniform in Sacramento. Kendrick Nunn added 16 points and Goran Dragic 14 for the Heat.

Memphis Grizzlies 107-119 Philadelphia 76ers

1:16 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 16 of the NBA season

Furkan Korkmaz hit seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points, Tobias Harris added 21 and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-107.

Ben Simmons contributed 22 points and 10 assists while Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game for good with neck stiffness. It was Embiid's 29th double-double this season as the Sixers improved to a league-best 23-2 at home.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 15 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones scored 13 and Brandon Clarke had 11. The Grizzlies had won 13 of 16 entering this game and fell to 26-26 overall.

Portland Trail Blazers 114-117 Utah Jazz

2:03 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Utah Jazz in Week 16 of the NBA season

Donovan Mitchell scored the tiebreaking layup with 19.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz survived a controversial finish to post a 117-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points to help the Jazz halt a season-worst, five-game losing streak. Utah overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit.

Damian Lillard poured in 42 for Portland, which lost for just the third time in the past nine games.

Mitchell's layup gave Utah a 116-114 lead. Lillard then drove in an attempt to tie the score, and his shot hit the glass and was on its way into the basket before Utah's Rudy Gobert tipped it away, but goaltending wasn't called.

Portland's Caleb Swanigan missed a corner three-point attempt from the right wing as time expired, and a vehemently upset Lillard had to be restrained by assistant coaches before leaving the court.

Mike Conley added 18 points and Mitchell scored 16 for Utah. Gobert recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds, Joe Ingles scored 14 points and Jordan Clarkson added 13.

Lillard was 8 of 14 from three-point range while recording his sixth 40-point effort in nine games. CJ McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent Jr added 16 and Mario Hezonja tallied 11.

Atlanta Hawks 107-112 Boston Celtics

1:14 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' visit to the Boston Celtics in Week 16 of the NBA season

Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points as the host Boston Celtics narrowly held off the undermanned Atlanta Hawks 112-107.

Atlanta had just nine players available after acquiring Clint Capela, Dewayne Dedmon, Skal Labissiere and Derrick Walton Jr in separate trades this week. All four additions were out, as were Trae Young (ankle), Bruno Fernando (calf) and Cam Reddish (concussion).

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown (ankle), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Daniel Theis (ankle) were unavailable, but Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (quad) returned from missing three and two games, respectively.

Enes Kanter had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Romeo Langford scored a career-high 16 as the Celtics won their sixth straight game and their ninth in their last 10.

John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 25 and Brandon Goodwin added 21 for the Hawks, who have lost three of four.

Houston Rockets 91-127 Phoenix Suns

1:31 Highlights of the Houston Rockets' visit to the Phoenix Suns in Week 16 of the NBA season

Kelly Oubre Jr scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33, and the Phoenix Suns ended a four-game losing streak with a 127-91 rout of the visiting Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, playing without star point guard Russell Westbrook (rest), had their four-game winning streak end as they posted a season-low in points. Despite 32 points from James Harden. Houston's small-ball main lineup lost a game for the first time this month.

2:07 Kelly Oubre Jr erupted for a career-high 39 points in the Phoenix Suns 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets

Phoenix made 15 of 31 3-point attempts, seven by Oubre to tie a career-high, and four by Booker. Limited to only a five-man bench due to injuries, the Suns nevertheless ended the Rockets' 13-game winning streak in head-to-head meetings and evened the all-time series at 108 wins for each team.

The Suns had a huge edge in rebounding, 51-29 for the game as Phoenix got their first home win over the Rockets since April 2013.

Detroit Pistons 101-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:13 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 16 of the NBA season

Chris Paul scored 22 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-101 home win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons made a push in the fourth, cutting the deficit to four in the final three minutes, but the game never got any closer as Oklahoma City stretched their winning streak to four games and has won nine of their past 10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for the Thunder while Danilo Gallinari added 19, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16.

Oklahoma City shot 51.3 percent from the field, the seventh time in the past 13 games that the Thunder has shot better than 50 percent from the field, even though they hit just 21.7 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 28 points. Christian Wood scored 27 points, one off his career high and a team-high 12 boards as he moved into the starting lineup in part due to the Thursday trade that sent big man Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

John Henson and Brandon Knight, the two players the Pistons acquired in the Drummond trade, were not available Friday night. Detroit has now lost seven of their past nine.

