Spencer Dinwiddie scores 32 points to lead Nets past Celtics

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 32 points and 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 112-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday.

Game leaders Boston Celtics Points: Jayson Tatum - 26

Assists: Kemba Walker - 6

Rebounds: Jayson Tatum - 9 Brooklyn Nets Points: Spencer Dinwiddie - 32

Assists: Spencer Dinwiddie - 11

Rebounds: J Allen/D Jordan - 11

The Nets improved to 6-2 without Kyrie Irving, who continued to recover from a right shoulder impingement.

After getting treatment Wednesday when the Nets lost 121-110 in Boston, Irving watched from the bench as Dinwiddie continued to produce.

Dinwiddie posted his eighth career game with 30 points and third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. He shot 10-of-19 and hit six three-pointers as Brooklyn shot 46.2 per cent, made 17 three-pointers and recorded their third straight home win over Boston.

According to basketball-reference.com, Dinwiddie became the first Nets' player to get 30 points and 10 assists since Stephon Marbury on February 8, 2000, at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey and the fifth player in franchise history to do so.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 to lead the Celtics, who are 2-4 since their 10-game winning streak.

Dinwiddie reached 30 points for the third time this season when he hit a corner three-pointer with eight minutes left to give Brooklyn a 100-87 lead. He then connected with DeAndre Jordan on an alley-oop dunk 46 seconds later for a 102-87 edge and Brooklyn (10-9) made enough plays down the stretch to go back over .500 for the second time this season.

The Celtics were within 111-107 on a lay-up by Kemba Walker with 28.8 seconds left but Garrett Temple hit a free throw with 12.1 seconds remaining to ice it and the game ended after Walker and Marcus Smart missed three-pointers in the final seconds.

All five starters reached double figures for the Nets, who overcame committing 20 turnovers. Taurean Prince added 16, Jarrett Allen contributed 14 and 11 boards while Temple and Joe Harris chipped in 12 apiece.

Two nights after scoring 39 points, Walker was held to 17 on 6-of-19 shooting and missed seven of eight from three-point range.

The Nets sprinted to a 14-point lead late in the opening quarter and settled for a 58-55 lead after Tatum hit two late three-pointers. The Nets ripped off a 16-4 run to and held an 83-69 lead with 3:54 left in the third after Dinwiddie hit three free throws after hitting three-pointers on the previous two possessions.

Boston countered with a 14-4 spurt and were within 87-81 going into the fourth but consecutive three-pointers by Temple pushed Brooklyn's lead to 95-85 a little over two minutes into the fourth.

