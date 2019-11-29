Please select your default edition
Spencer Dinwiddie scores 32 points to lead Nets past Celtics

Saturday 30 November 2019 05:59, UK

Spencer Dinwiddie evades the attentions of Kemba Walker 1:45
Highlights from the Boston Celtics' visit to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 6 of the NBA season

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 32 points and 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 112-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday.

Game leaders

Boston Celtics

  • Points: Jayson Tatum - 26
  • Assists: Kemba Walker - 6
  • Rebounds: Jayson Tatum - 9

 

Brooklyn Nets

  • Points: Spencer Dinwiddie - 32
  • Assists: Spencer Dinwiddie - 11
  • Rebounds: J Allen/D Jordan - 11

The Nets improved to 6-2 without Kyrie Irving, who continued to recover from a right shoulder impingement.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share a joke on the Brooklyn bench
Image: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share a joke on the Brooklyn bench

After getting treatment Wednesday when the Nets lost 121-110 in Boston, Irving watched from the bench as Dinwiddie continued to produce.

Dinwiddie posted his eighth career game with 30 points and third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. He shot 10-of-19 and hit six three-pointers as Brooklyn shot 46.2 per cent, made 17 three-pointers and recorded their third straight home win over Boston.

Spencer Dinwiddie celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics 1:42
Spencer Dinwiddie scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 112-107 victory over the Boston Celtics

According to basketball-reference.com, Dinwiddie became the first Nets' player to get 30 points and 10 assists since Stephon Marbury on February 8, 2000, at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey and the fifth player in franchise history to do so.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 to lead the Celtics, who are 2-4 since their 10-game winning streak.

Jayson Tatum rises to the rim to score against the Brooklyn Nets
Image: Jayson Tatum rises to the rim to score against the Brooklyn Nets

Dinwiddie reached 30 points for the third time this season when he hit a corner three-pointer with eight minutes left to give Brooklyn a 100-87 lead. He then connected with DeAndre Jordan on an alley-oop dunk 46 seconds later for a 102-87 edge and Brooklyn (10-9) made enough plays down the stretch to go back over .500 for the second time this season.

More on this story

The Celtics were within 111-107 on a lay-up by Kemba Walker with 28.8 seconds left but Garrett Temple hit a free throw with 12.1 seconds remaining to ice it and the game ended after Walker and Marcus Smart missed three-pointers in the final seconds.

All five starters reached double figures for the Nets, who overcame committing 20 turnovers. Taurean Prince added 16, Jarrett Allen contributed 14 and 11 boards while Temple and Joe Harris chipped in 12 apiece.

Two nights after scoring 39 points, Walker was held to 17 on 6-of-19 shooting and missed seven of eight from three-point range.

The Nets sprinted to a 14-point lead late in the opening quarter and settled for a 58-55 lead after Tatum hit two late three-pointers. The Nets ripped off a 16-4 run to and held an 83-69 lead with 3:54 left in the third after Dinwiddie hit three free throws after hitting three-pointers on the previous two possessions.

Boston countered with a 14-4 spurt and were within 87-81 going into the fourth but consecutive three-pointers by Temple pushed Brooklyn's lead to 95-85 a little over two minutes into the fourth.

