WATCH: NBA plays of the night

Check out the top five plays from the opening night in the NBA.
From Jayson Tatum's slam dunk to Steph Curry's 32-point haul, the new NBA season started with a bang.
The Golden State Warriors began the defence of their title with a 108-100 win over Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-87.
The first two games featured plenty of exciting moments - check out the best bits at the top of this page.
The live action continues on Thursday morning from 1am on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event as New Orleans travel to Houston
Pelicans @ Rockets
- Thursday, 1am, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event
