WATCH: NBA plays of the night

Watch the top plays from Tuesday night here

Check out the top five plays from the opening night in the NBA.

From Jayson Tatum's slam dunk to Steph Curry's 32-point haul, the new NBA season started with a bang.

10 PLAYERS YOU CAN'T MISS IN THE NBA THIS SEASON

0:34 Watch the Dunk of the Night from Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.

The Golden State Warriors began the defence of their title with a 108-100 win over Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-87.

The first two games featured plenty of exciting moments - check out the best bits at the top of this page.

1:55 Take a look at the top performers and top points from the NBA game between Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

1:32 Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons records a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds while adding eight assists in a loss to the Boston Celtics to open the season

