NBA: Devin Booker hails Deandre Ayton after win for Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both impressed for the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker hailed the performance of Deandre Ayton as Phoenix Suns held off the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Booker scored 35 points, including a 19-point surge in the final six-and-a-half minutes, as the Suns held off the Mavericks 121-100, while top draft pick Ayton added 18 points in an impressive display.

The comeback was all the more impressive for Booker, who had an operation to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his shooting hand just five weeks ago.

Image: Ayton made eight of 11 shots for 18 points

Rookie Ayton took the NBA stage for the first time and did not disappoint, making eight of 11 shots for 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and six assists.

"I knew he was something special," Booker said of Ayton. "I think people are always nervous for their first game. When you are that talented and have the abilities that he does, the game is just going to come to you.

"Trevor (Ariza) was like, 'you know, if you want to be great, this is how you be great, grab every board. Control the glass and grab every board," Ayton said. "That's what I tried to do."

Image: Head coach Igor Kokoskov was making his head coaching debut

Igor Kokoskov was delighted to have recorded a victory in his NBA head coaching debut and he was equally impressed with the performance of Booker.

"He's our anchor," Kokoskov said. "I'm not surprised. Suns fans are not surprised. That's who he is."

Week 1 - Thursday's night NBA action Bulls @ 76ers

Heat @ Wizards

LA Lakers @ Trail Blazers

The Suns will travel for their first road game of the year when they tip-off in Denver on Saturday against the Nuggets.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including Saturday night's action free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA