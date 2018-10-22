LeBron James takes positives from Los Angeles Lakers defeat by Houston Rockets

LeBron James was not disappointed by the Los Angeles Lakers' performance despite the 124-115 defeat by the Houston Rockets on his regular season debut at Staples Center.

The Lakers dropped to 0-2 despite James scoring 24 points in a game that might end up being more remembered for a brawl in the closing minutes.

James said after LA's season-opening defeat in Portland that improved results would not be like "instant oatmeal" and he was similarly positive after going down to the Rockets, who were one of the best teams in the Western Conference last season.

"Not disappointed at all. I understand we are going to have some struggles and nobody said it was going to be easy," James said.

"We had some miscues down the stretch, some missed shots, but that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. We were right there. It was a one-point game and we had opportunities to win it.

3:23 Highlights of the Houston Rockets' clash with the LA Lakers, where LeBron James made his home debut in week one of the NBA.

"The atmosphere was great, the fans were extremely excited and we gave them everything we could. I wish we could have given them a win but it was very electric and we are looking forward to Monday night as well.

"We've got a long way to go to get to the Rockets, and a lot of teams in the Western Conference, because they have been together for so long. We'll learn from our mistakes and get better."

Image: LeBron played peacemaker after Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo clashed

The Lakers were within a point just over four minutes from the final buzzer when the game turned ugly following James Harden's offensive foul on Brandon Ingram.

Ingram reacted by pushing the reigning MVP and the ensuing melee saw Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo square up after Paul appeared to poke Rondo in the eyes.

Image: LeBron James guides Chris Paul away after the late brawl between Lakers and Rockets players

They were both ejected from the game while Ingram came into the melee from the side and threw at least one punch - he was also sent to the locker room.

2:14 Punches were thrown during a fight between Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers and Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets during their match-up in the NBA.

Of the incident James, who came in as a peacemaker by pulling Paul away, added: "Didn't see anything. Didn't see nothing too much after the game. Coach said what he had to say and we'll come in tomorrow [Sunday] and get better.

"I just tried to calm things down and play basketball."

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA