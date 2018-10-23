Luka Doncic and LeBron James star in our rundown of the top plays from NBA's Monday night action

A head fake and assist from Luka Doncic, a game-saving three from LeBron James and a monster jam from Kevin Durant headline the top plays from Monday night in the NBA.

A busy Monday night in the NBA featured nine games headlined by the San Antonio Spurs' dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, despite LeBron's best efforts.

James poured in 32 points, including a game-tying three-pointer to send the game to overtime, but his game-winning attempt in the extra session clanked off the rim as the Spurs ran out 143-142 winners.

But the big plays weren't exclusive to Staples.

Dallas' rookie point guard Luka Doncic confounded two Chicago defenders with a sweet head fake before dishing the ball to team-mate DeAndre Jordan for an easy bucket as the Mavericks rolled to a 115-109 win over the Bulls.

At the Oracle Arena, Kevin Durant brought the Warriors fans to their feet with a monster dunk.

Monday night's scores New York Knicks 113-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte Hornets 106-127 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 91-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 93-90 Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls 109-115 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 92-84 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 125-124 Portland Trail Blazers (OT)

Phoenix Suns 103-123 Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs 143-142 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

