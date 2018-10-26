LeBron James posts triple-double as Los Angeles Lakers earn first home win of season

LeBron James posts triple-double as Los Angeles Lakers earn first home win of season

LeBron James posted a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Denver Nuggets' unbeaten run

LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet as his triple-double powered the Los Angeles Lakers to their first home win of the season.

James scored 28 points and added 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals as the Lakers thrilled their home crowd at Staples Center with a 121-114 victory over the previously-undefeated Denver Nuggets.

James fulfilled the twin roles of scorer and distributor with trademark efficiency - his points came on 58.8 per cent shooting and he turned the ball over just twice.

1:03 LeBron James was happy to grab his first triple-double and home win for the Los Angeles Lakers

One-handed cross-court passes, low-post strength and fadeaway jumpers all featured as James showcased his full repertoire of skills before bringing the home crowd to their feet after collecting Lance Stephenson's fizzing pass and hammering home a dunk to finish the fast break.

Click the video above to watch the highlights of LeBron's stellar performance

Thursday night's scores Boston Celtics 101-95 Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers 128-114 Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-110 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 114-121 Los Angeles Lakers

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA