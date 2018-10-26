Jonathan Isaac starts and finishes Orlando Magic fast break in emphatic fashion A Kyle Kuzma dunk, JaVale McGee alley-oop and Zach Collins buzzer-beater also feature in Thursday's plays of the night

Check out the best plays from Thursday night in the NBA

Jonathan Isaac kickstarted the Orlando Magic fast break with a big rejection before rounding it off with an emphatic dunk.

The power forward, drafted sixth overall by the Magic in 2017, produced the highlight play during the second quarter of Orlando's 128-114 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Isaac stood tall to block an attempted lay-up from Damian Lillard before sprinting the length of the court to receive a pass from team-mate Evan Fournier. Cutting in from the sideline, Isaac caught the ball in stride and slammed home a thunderous one-handed dunk.

Click on the video above to see Isaac turn defense into attack, plus nine more top plays from Thursday night's NBA action.

Thursday night's scores Boston Celtics 101-95 Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers 128-114 Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-110 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 114-121 Los Angeles Lakers

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA