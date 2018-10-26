New York Knicks fans put up Kevin Durant billboard

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will face the New York Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, where the fans have a very big greeting waiting for Durant.
A billboard showing a cartoon Durant wearing a blue Knicks jersey went up near the arena on Thursday.
He's standing next to New York star Kristaps Porzingis and holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. The caption reads: "Can you make NY sports great again?" and has Durant's Instagram handle "@easymoneysniper" and the hashtag "#KDNY2019".
The billboard was paid for by NYCADSCO.com. Last year, a similar billboard trying to lure free-agent-to-be LeBron James to New York was placed in the same location.
Durant is in his third season with Golden State and can decline his $31.5m player option for next season and enter next summer as an unrestricted free agent.
Through five games this season, Durant is averaging 27.4 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Durant has won back-to-back NBA titles with the Warriors. The last appearance for the Knicks in the NBA Finals was 1999. Their last championship came in 1973.