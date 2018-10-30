Klay Thompson hits record 14 three-pointers in Golden State Warriors win Shooting guard eclipses team-mate Stephen Curry's mark for most three-pointers made in a single NBA game

Klay Thompson broke team-mate Stephen Curry's record for three-pointers made in a single NBA game as the Golden State Warriors thrashed the Chicago Bulls 149-124.

Thompson's record-breaking night Minutes played: 26

Points: 52

Field goals: 18 of 29 (62.1 per cent)

Three-pointers: 14 of 24 (58.3 per cent)

Thompson finished 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. He exulted and held up three fingers with each hand after his record-breaking three-ball dropped through the net with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.

The shot moved Thompson past team-mate Steph Curry, who sank 13 three-pointers against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 8, 2016. Curry did not seem to mind as he laughed with team-mates on the bench late in the game.

"Even before I went out for the second half, Steph looked at the box score and said, 'Go get it,'" Thompson said.

"That just shows you the unselfishness that is within him. The same with...everyone else that was out there on the floor trying to find me and give me good looks."

Image: Thompson is congratulated by team-mate Steph Curry

In 26 minutes of action, Thompson made 18 of 29 field-goal attempts and grabbed five rebounds.

Thompson's 52-point haul was eight points short of his career-best performance. He erupted for 60 points in a December 2016 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors shooting guard had previously scored 52 points in a January 2015 Warriors rout of the Sacramento Kings, a performance in which he scored 37 points in a single quarter.

Monday night's results Toronto Raptors 109-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 149-124 Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets 96-117 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 120-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 103-93 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 92-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings 123-113 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 108-113 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 111-116 Denver Nuggets

