Markelle Fultz throws down huge one-handed dunk as Philadelphia 76ers beat Atlanta Hawks

Markelle Fultz threw down an explosive one-handed dunk as the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 113-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
The former No 1 Draft pick started the game and produced 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes as the Sixers eased to a comfortable win.
Fultz's best moment came in the third quarter. With 1:54 remaining, an already-on-the-move Fultz received a short pass from team-mate JJ Redick just beyond the Hawks' three-point line. Accelerating, he dribbled once and took two steps before elevating above helpless Hawk DeAndre' Bembry and hammering home a one-handed stuff.
Click the video at the top of the page to see Fultz's slam, plus more top plays from Monday night's NBA action
Monday night's results
- Toronto Raptors 109-124 Milwaukee Bucks
- Golden State Warriors 149-124 Chicago Bulls
- Brooklyn Nets 96-117 New York Knicks
- Los Angeles Lakers 120-124 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Portland Trail Blazers 103-93 Indiana Pacers
- Atlanta Hawks 92-113 Philadelphia 76ers
- Sacramento Kings 123-113 Miami Heat
- Dallas Mavericks 108-113 San Antonio Spurs
- New Orleans Pelicans 111-116 Denver Nuggets
