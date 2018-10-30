Markelle Fultz throws down huge one-handed dunk as Philadelphia 76ers beat Atlanta Hawks A Trae Young nutmeg assist, Jimmy Butler's dagger three and huge dunks from the New York derby also feature in Monday night's best plays

Markelle Fultz threw down an explosive one-handed dunk as the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 113-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The former No 1 Draft pick started the game and produced 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes as the Sixers eased to a comfortable win.

Fultz's best moment came in the third quarter. With 1:54 remaining, an already-on-the-move Fultz received a short pass from team-mate JJ Redick just beyond the Hawks' three-point line. Accelerating, he dribbled once and took two steps before elevating above helpless Hawk DeAndre' Bembry and hammering home a one-handed stuff.

Monday night's results Toronto Raptors 109-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 149-124 Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets 96-117 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 120-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 103-93 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 92-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings 123-113 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 108-113 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 111-116 Denver Nuggets

