Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri under investigation for allegedly striking a sheriff's deputy

Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri is being investigated amid allegations he pushed a sheriff's deputy, and hit him in the face following the Raptors' championship-clinching game against Golden State Warriors.

The alleged incident occurred at the Oracle Arena following the Raptors' 114-110 NBA title victory for a 4-2 series win over Golden State on Thursday.

Ujiri tried to join the team celebrating on court and was stopped by a deputy. The Sheriff's officials said the Raptors chief was barred from going on the court at Oracle Arena because he did not have proper credentials.

The event requires extra credentials for floor access after a team wins the series, including a gold armband.

"Mr. Ujiri was unknown to the deputy at that time. He [the deputy] asked him for a credential," a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office told ESPN.

1:06 Ujiri says his team's NBA title triumph is a 'championship for the world'

"He shoved the deputy out of the way and walked toward the court. The deputy pushed back. The president came forward more with a more significant push and ended up striking the deputy in the face."

The spokesperson said the league had asked law enforcement to be firm in enforcing the requirement for credentials to access the court.

In a video posted showing the end of the incident, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is shown pulling Ujiri onto the court, but it does not show Ujiri, or anyone else, striking the officer.

The sheriff's office revealed it has been in touch with the NBA but had not yet spoken to either Ujiri or other Raptors representatives.

Ujiri has not yet been charged; the incident is being investigated as a misdemeanour battery on an officer, and when completed, the report will go to the district attorney's office for review.