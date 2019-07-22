Tim Duncan returns to San Antonio Spurs as assistant coach

Tim Duncan will return to the San Antonio Spurs as assistant coach three years after his retirement

Five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan will return to the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich.

The 43-year-old spent his entire 19-year playing career with the Spurs under Popovich before retiring after the 2015-16 season.

The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role.

Image: Gregg Popovich coached Tim Duncan for his entire 19-year NBA playing career

"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favour," Popovich said.

The changes come following the Spurs' loss of long-time assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this offseason.

A 15-time All-Star and two-time Most Valuable Player, Duncan is the Spurs' all-time leader in games (1,392), points (26,496), rebounds (15,091) and blocked shots (3,020).

Duncan was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest. Hardy first joined the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010 after graduating from Williams College.

