USA romp into the FIBA World Cup knockout rounds

The USA romped into the FIBA World Cup knockout rounds with an 89-73 win over Brazil and booked a quarter-final clash with France, who were edged by Australia 100-98 in a thriller on Monday.

The USA's win over Brazil also sent the Czech Republic through to the last eight despite their 84-77 defeat by Greece but they now face a daunting clash with the Australians, who stretched their perfect record to five successive wins.

Those two quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday while Serbia take on Argentina and Spain will start as strong favourites against Poland in Tuesday's action.

Monday's results also mean the USA and Argentina qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Japan as the two top-ranked teams from the Americas in the 32-nation tournament in China.

They joined Australia, who earlier booked their berth by advancing into the second group stage as Oceania's best-placed team with New Zealand dropping into the 17-32nd place playoffs.

The top two teams from Europe will also qualify as well as one each from Africa and Asia.

