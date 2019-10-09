Kevin Durant does not expect Brooklyn Nets return this season

Kevin Durant told Brooklyn Nets fans to not expect him to play during the upcoming NBA season.

Durant, who signed with Brooklyn as a free agent during the off season, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during last season's NBA Finals while with the Golden State Warriors.

There has been talk and hope among fans that Durant could return sooner than most people with a similar injury -- perhaps by season's end and/or the playoffs.

Image: Kevin Durant pictured after aggravating a lower leg injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Speaking live on New York's Hot 97 on Tuesday, the forward dismissed that notion.

"I'm still human. It takes a lot of time," Durant said. "Everyday process, man. It's tough to dive into it every day. Two, three hours of just rehab just trying to get back strong. But no, nothing, no accelerated process. I'm just working like everybody else who ever tore their Achilles."

When asked if Nets fans should go into the season expecting not to see him on the court, Durant replied: "Yeah."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.