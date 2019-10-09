Ben Simmons hits first three-pointer in Philadelphia 76ers' preseason win

From Chris Paul in Oklahoma City to the Portland Trail Blazers back at Memorial Coliseum, the NBA schedule had the feel of something old on Tuesday night. And it had something new, with Ben Simmons making a three-pointer for the first time as a pro.

Tuesday night's preseason scores Guangzhou Loong Lions 86-144 Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks 104-119 Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets 105-94 Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs 89-107 Miami Heat

NZ Breakers 94-108 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 106-111 Phoenix Suns

Guangzhou Loong Lions 86-144 Philadelphia 76ers

1:14 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions

Simmons' shot just before half-time was celebrated wildly in Philadelphia, where 76ers fans know they could have a championship contender if their All-Star point guard develops a reliable perimeter shot to complement all his other skills.

"I didn't hear the crowd," Simmons said. "I work every day and to me, it shows. I'm in the gym every day and I feel like it is paying off." He finished with 21 points in the 76ers' 144-86 victory over Chinese opponent Guangzhou.

Simmons led seven Philadelphia players in double-digit scoring. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Joel Embiid added 17 points, all in the first half, and Simmons had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists at the break. Simmons' last 3-pointer was on November 30 2015, while at LSU.

Andrew Nicholson, picked 19th overall in the 2012 draft by Orlando, led Guangzhou with 36 points on 15-of-32 shooting.

Dallas Mavericks 104-119 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:16 Highlights from the Dallas Mavericks' preseason visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul made his debut in a Thunder uniform, but it was not his first time on the home team in Oklahoma City. Paul spent his first two seasons in the city, winning Rookie of the Year in 2006, while the New Orleans Hornets played home games in Oklahoma City as their home recovered from Hurricane Katrina.

Paul had six points and four assists in 17 minutes of the Thunder's 119-104 victory over Dallas, who rested Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, with four three-pointers, in his OKC debut and Steven Adams added 17 points for the Thunder.

Former Tar Heel Justin Jackson and German Maxi Kleber scored 14 points apiece for the Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets 105-94 Portland Trail Blazers

1:00 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' preseason visit to the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland and Denver began their preseason schedules in the Trail Blazers' original home. The game at Memorial Coliseum, where they spent 25 years, was part of the team's celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Paul Millsap scored 14 points for Denver, and Jamal Murray added 10 in a rematch of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Portland topped Denver in Game 7 last season, before getting swept by the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals. The Trail Blazers and Nuggets will face off again to start the regular season on October 23.

Zach Collins was the only Portland starter in double figures with 10 points.

San Antonio Spurs 89-107 Miami Heat

1:16 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' preseason visit to the Miami Heat

Rookie Tyler Herro, the 13th selection in June's draft, scored 18 points, and Jimmy Butler added 10 in his preseason debut with Miami.

Miami closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run and used a 22-5 spurt in the fourth for a 90-69 lead.

Rudy Gay (12) and DeMar DeRozan (10) were the only two Spurs in double figures.

NZ Breakers 94-108 Memphis Grizzlies

1:11 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers

Grayson Allen and Jaren Jackson Jr, the fourth overall pick by Memphis in 2018, each scored 18 points. The Grizzlies' top selection in June, Ja Morant, had four points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Jae Crowder added 15 points and former Gonzaga star Brandon Clarke grabbed 12 rebounds. Jackson also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Corey Webster had 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks for the Breakers.

Minnesota Timberwolves 106-111 Phoenix Suns

1:04 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' preseason visit to the Phoenix Suns

DeAndre Ayton had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Devin Booker added 15 points and five assists for the Suns.

Ayton, who had 54 double-doubles last season, secured the feat in the first half as Phoenix led 56-54.

Karl-Anthony Towns paced Minnesota with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.