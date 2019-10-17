Bogdan Bogdanovic in no 'rush' to sign Sacramento Kings extension

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has said he does not want to "rush" signing a maximum contract extension worth $51.4m (£40.2m) over four years.

Bogdanovic, 27 could alternatively opt to play out the final year of a three-year, $27m (£21.1m) contract and test his value as a restricted free agent after this season.

"Maybe we will sign tomorrow. Maybe we sign in a month. Who knows? We will see," he told the Sacramento Bee.

"I would like to stay. Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It's a great group of guys.

"I'm happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don't want to rush anything."

Bogdanovic averaged 14.1 points and 3.8 assists last season in 70 games (17 starts). He has shot 37.5 percent from three-point range in his two seasons with the Kings.

He was the 27th overall pick of the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 draft but continued to play overseas, with his NBA rights being traded to the Kings during the 2016 draft.

