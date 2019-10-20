Quin Snyder agrees contract extension with Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has agreed to a long-term contract extension.

Snyder's new contract will extend "multiple years" beyond his current two-year deal. It's the second time in three years the Jazz have extended the 52-year-old' with two years left on his contract.

"I am thankful that Quin will continue to be our head for the long-term," said Greg Miller, NBA Governor for the Utah Jazz.

"He is a cornerstone of our success. His work ethic, creativity and ability to orchestrate team chemistry are just a few of the things that make him so valuable to our franchise.

"I look forward to continued improvement as we work to bring a championship to Utah."

Snyder has compiled a 227-183 record (.554) in five years with the Jazz that includes a 149-97 mark (.606) in the past three seasons, which ranks sixth best in the NBA.

The Jazz have reached the Western Conference playoffs in all three of those seasons but managed only a combined record of 10-17 while reaching the conference semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

There are high expectations this season after Utah acquired point guard Mike Conley Jr. and forward Bojan Bogdanovic to join a lineup that already includes shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert.

