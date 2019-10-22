Nicolas Batum excited for NBA Paris homecoming as Charlotte Hornets star hails 'special' game

Nicolas Batum cannot wait to step out onto the floor in a proper NBA game in his home country for the first time as the league heads to Paris for the first time at the start of next year.

The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will take on each other on January 24, 2020, in what will mark the NBA's first regular-season game in France.

For Batum, the 30-year-old Frenchman who entered the NBA in 2008, it will be quite something to showcase his skills in front of a passionate home support in his nation's capital.

The Hornets wing said: "I was very happy for the country first. I've played in Paris a couple of times, but an NBA game is special. It's different.

"I'm thankful for the city, for the country to have two NBA teams to compete in Paris so the fans can really see that live. That's good. The NBA is really big in France. They love basketball, so that's good for them.

"Every time we play for the French team, we get a good reaction, the fans know the game. So being home, it's going to be special. My whole family is going to be there, people from my home country are going to be there, so it will be a great moment."

The other European on the Hornets' roster, Willy Hernangomez, says it will be special for himself and Batum to play in front of a big group of family and friends.

He said: "Personally, I think it's great for me and Nico Batum, the European players to have the opportunity to play an NBA game in Europe.

"But for the NBA, I think it's great to show the world how the NBA works and the game. I think they're doing a pretty good job.

"It's really hard for us. Especially Nico and his whole family, and me, being so far from our parents and my friends, so it's a big chance to see them."

Image: Willy Hernangomez shoots the ball during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Final

Hernangomez, who formed part of the Spanish basketball squad which took home gold from the FIBA World Cup in China this summer, hinted that both men will try and teach a bit of European culture to their teammates ahead of the January encounter.

He said: "Every day, we will be talking about European things. I'll try to invite all my teammates to come to Spain to see the different cities and see my culture.

"European cultures are very different from here. I think there's going to be a big change for them to get to know the different country, culture, and try to learn both. It's great."

