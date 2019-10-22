Nicolas Batum excited for NBA Paris homecoming as Charlotte Hornets star hails 'special' game

Nicolas Batum cannot wait to step out onto the floor in a proper NBA game in his home country for the first time as the league heads to Paris for the first time at the start of next year.
Best-ever NBA offering on Sky Sports
Watch 134 live games and a new weekly NBA show featuring Ovie Soko on Sky Sports this season
2019-20 NBA Primetime games on Sky Sports
Record number of weekend primetime games live on Sky Sports during 2019-20 NBA season
Sync NBA fixtures to your phone
Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar
The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will take on each other on January 24, 2020, in what will mark the NBA's first regular-season game in France.
For Batum, the 30-year-old Frenchman who entered the NBA in 2008, it will be quite something to showcase his skills in front of a passionate home support in his nation's capital.
Live NBA: New Orleans @ Toronto
The Hornets wing said: "I was very happy for the country first. I've played in Paris a couple of times, but an NBA game is special. It's different.
"I'm thankful for the city, for the country to have two NBA teams to compete in Paris so the fans can really see that live. That's good. The NBA is really big in France. They love basketball, so that's good for them.
NBA 2019-20: Team previews
Get the lowdown on your team ahead of what will be a spectacular 2019-20 NBA season
"Every time we play for the French team, we get a good reaction, the fans know the game. So being home, it's going to be special. My whole family is going to be there, people from my home country are going to be there, so it will be a great moment."
The other European on the Hornets' roster, Willy Hernangomez, says it will be special for himself and Batum to play in front of a big group of family and friends.
He said: "Personally, I think it's great for me and Nico Batum, the European players to have the opportunity to play an NBA game in Europe.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
"But for the NBA, I think it's great to show the world how the NBA works and the game. I think they're doing a pretty good job.
"It's really hard for us. Especially Nico and his whole family, and me, being so far from our parents and my friends, so it's a big chance to see them."
Hernangomez, who formed part of the Spanish basketball squad which took home gold from the FIBA World Cup in China this summer, hinted that both men will try and teach a bit of European culture to their teammates ahead of the January encounter.
He said: "Every day, we will be talking about European things. I'll try to invite all my teammates to come to Spain to see the different cities and see my culture.
Live NBA: LA Lakers @ LA Clippers
"European cultures are very different from here. I think there's going to be a big change for them to get to know the different country, culture, and try to learn both. It's great."
- Verified Fans can purchase tickets for the NBA Paris Game 2020 via pre-sale from noon UK time on Wednesday October 23.
Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.