Kenneth Faried signs for Chinese side Zhejiang Lions

Reuters

Thursday 7 November 2019 07:27, UK

Kenneth Faried
Image: Kenneth Faried split last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China with Zhejiang Lions, it was reported on Wednesday.

It is understood that Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of $2m.

Sportando's Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Faried's deal was worth $4.4m to play for the Zhejiang Lions.

Kenneth Faried #35 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket during the game against the Toronto Raptors on January 25, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Image: Faried has played eight seasons in the NBA

A full-season NBA minimum contract would have paid Faried $2,320,044.

Faried, 29, has played eight NBA seasons, seven with the Denver Nuggets.

He split last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

The Morehead State product has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career.

He is known for offensive skills and rebounding.

