Gordon Hayward: Boston Celtics forward to have surgery on fractured hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is set to undergo surgery on his fractured left hand in New York on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN, Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed the surgery and also noted that a timeline for Hayward's return would not come until after the procedure.

Hayward fractured his left hand in Saturday night's win at San Antonio in a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 29-year-old played just under 15 minutes before the incident, which occurred when he was guarding Dejounte Murray and he ran into Aldridge just outside the paint with 1:34 left in the first half.

1:49 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the San Antonio Spurs in Week 3 of the NBA.

Aldridge drew an offensive foul, and Hayward quickly exited to the locker room nursing his left hand. He had scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting before departing.

Hayward entered Saturday's game against the Spurs averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The former All-Star also suffered a season-ending leg injury just one game into the 2017-18 season.

"He was frustrated; he was down. But this isn't like last time," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said on Monday morning.

"I mean he's going to miss some time, but whenever you miss a little bit less time, there can be a silver lining. There's a lot of games. We've got an opportunity now for other guys to step up as he's out. And that will be a real challenge.

"I mean we've got a tough schedule, and that's been the case all along. But certainly, when one of your guys goes down, it's just an opportunity for somebody else."

