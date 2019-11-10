Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Gordon Hayward suffers fractured hand in Boston Celtics win

Reuters

Sunday 10 November 2019 07:55, UK

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 5: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 5, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
Image: Gordon Hayward will see a specialist on Monday

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sustained a fractured left hand during the second quarter of the team's game at the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

A recovery timetable is unknown until he sees a specialist on Monday to determine if surgery is necessary, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN. Surgery would be performed the same day.

Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray when he ran into LaMarcus Aldridge just outside the paint with 1:34 left before the half. Aldridge was assessed an offensive foul, and Hayward quickly exited to the locker room nursing his left hand.

Nuggets @ T-Wolves free on Sky Sports

Nuggets @ T-Wolves free on Sky Sports

Watch Nuggets @ T-Wolves on Sunday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

The Celtics announced the diagnosis early in the third period after an X-ray determined the extent of the injury. Hayward was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Hayward had scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting through the first 15 minutes of the contest. He has been among the keys to Boston's 6-1 start, averaging 20.3 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK