Luka Doncic leads Mavericks to bounceback win over Grizzlies

Luka Doncic provided 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 138-122 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Saturday night's NBA scores Dallas Mavericks 138-122 Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets 117-94 Chicago Bulls

Boston Celtics 135-115 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors 108-114 Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 Charlotte Hornets

Dallas Mavericks 138-122 Memphis Grizzlies

1:20 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' visit to the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 3 of the NBA

Luka Doncic missed his fifth triple-double of the season by two assists on Saturday night, leading the visiting Dallas Mavericks to a 138-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The second-year standout accumulated 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in just 29 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back, helping the Mavericks soothe the sting of a narrow home loss to New York on Friday.

Dallas' comfortable win came without star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who was given the night off. Likewise, Memphis chose to rest rookie standout Ja Morant on the second night of back-to-back.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the Grizzlies with 23 points.

Image: Doncic is congratulated by Memphis' Jackson Jr

The Mavericks took the lead for good with a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter that turned a three-point deficit into a 47-40 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr and Justin Jackson contributed three-pointers to the burst.

Dallas extended a six-point halftime lead to 104-91 by the third quarter's end, then never allowed the hosts to get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Houston Rockets 117-94 Chicago Bulls

1:36 Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to the Chicago Bulls in Week 3 of the NBA

James Harden scored 42 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished nine assists as the visiting Houston Rockets pulled away for a 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Russell Westbrook added 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting for Houston, who won their third game in a row. Danuel House Jr recorded a game-high six steals to go along with 11 points, and Clint Capela finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr had was among four players with 13 points to lead the Bulls. He also had 16 rebounds. Chandler Hutchison scored 13 in his first start of the season in place of Otto Porter Jr, who has a sprained left foot. Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young also added 13 points each.

The Rockets outscored the Bulls 36-18 in the third quarter to turn a one-point edge into a lopsided lead. Chicago followed a victory with a loss for the third time this season. The Bulls have yet to win back-to-back games.

Image: James Harden celebrates a three-point basket in Houston's win over Chicago

Houston opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to set the tone for the rest of the way. Westbrook started the outburst with a jump shot and a free throw, and Harden added to the run by making a pair of free throws and a three-pointer. Capela contributed a lay-up before Westbrook made another basket on an assist by House.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Rockets led by 18. The lead ballooned past 20 points when Harden made a three-pointer with 6:58 remaining.

Boston Celtics 135-115 San Antonio Spurs

1:49 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the San Antonio Spurs in Week 3 of the NBA

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 for a rare victory at San Antonio.

Jayson Tatum had 19 points, Marcus Smart had 16 and Robert Williams III chipped in 11 as the Celtics won their seventh straight game, and first at San Antonio since 2011. Boston had lost 14 of their last 15 games against the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 and Patty Mills added 20 for the Spurs, who lost for the third time in four games. LaMarcus Aldridge was held to three points, taking just four shots from the field in 26 minutes.

Hayward fractured his left hand when he ran into Aldridge while guarding Dejounte Murray with 1:34 left before halftime. Aldridge was assessed an offensive foul, and Hayward quickly exited to the locker room.

The Celtics announced the diagnosis early in the third following an X-ray, and Hayward was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He will see a specialist Monday to determine if surgery is necessary, according to ESPN.

Image: Jaylen Brown raises up for a jump shot against the San Antonio Spurs

Despite the injury, Boston was up by 18 at the half and increased the margin to 20 on a pair of Smart free throws 12 seconds into the third. San Antonio battled back within 14 before the Celtics restored the 20-point margin, 88-68, on a Brown floater with 6:20 remaining.

The Spurs inched within 12, ultimately entering the fourth trailing 104-91. Boston went up by as much as 24 the rest of the way to cruise to victory.

Golden State Warriors 108-114 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:08 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 3 of the NBA

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Dennis Schroder added 18 to lead the Oklahoma City to a 114-108 win over Golden State, the second time the Thunder beat the Warriors at home in a span of 13 days.

Chris Paul scored 16 points with nine assists, while Steven Adams scored 13 points with eight rebounds as the Thunder shot 46.7 per cent (14-of-30) from three-point range to win for the third time in four games.

D'Angelo Russell scored 30 points and Alec Burks added 23 as the Warriors lost their third consecutive game. Russell was 10-of-19 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range.

Golden State forward Eric Paschall was a late scratch with a hip injury, while forward Omari Spellman played just 12 minutes, coming away with an ankle injury. Because of a rash of injuries, the Warriors were down to eight players in the second half.

The Thunder remained in complete control in the first half, leading by as many as 23 while taking a 60-43 advantage into the break.

Image: Hamidou Diallo drives baseline against the Warriors

The short-handed Warriors made things interesting in the third quarter, going on a 14-0 run at one point and closing the period with a 22-4 run to tie the game 84-84 on a long three-pointer at the buzzer by Russell.

Golden State pulled ahead 88-86 on a Willie Cauley-Stein jumper early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder finally grabbed control with a 9-0 run.

New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 Charlotte Hornets

2:09 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' clash with the Charlotte Hornets in Week 3 of the NBA

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans used an offensive burst midway through the fourth quarter to overcome the Charlotte Hornets in a 115-110 victory Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

JJ Redick added a season-high 22 points on 5-for-9 three-point shooting as the Pelicans won for only the second time in nine games this season.

Kenrich Williams had 15 points and Jrue Holiday provided 12 points for New Orleans, who trailed for much of the final three periods and finished with 26 turnovers.

The Pelicans were behind 64-55 early in the third quarter before pulling even at 76-76 then again at 79-79 late in the frame. But New Orleans couldn't take the lead, falling behind and tying it up five more times, the last at 95-95.

Image: Brandon Ingram pumps his fist during the Pelicans' win over the Hornets

Then Josh Hart and Ingram made three-pointers almost two minutes apart and then Ingram hit a jumper for a 103-95 lead as the Hornets were stuck in a scoring drought of their own of more than three minutes.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 24 points, while Terry Rozier pumped in 18 points and Miles Bridges had 12. Cody Zeller and PJ Washington, who departed with a minor left ankle sprain in the third quarter, both finished with 10 points for the Hornets, who have now lost consecutive games after a three-game winning streak.

Lonzo Ball of the Pelicans didn't play a night after suiting up while coming off an injury. He was listed out with a right abductor strain.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.