Blake Griffin to make Detroit Pistons season debut on Monday - reports

Saturday 9 November 2019 23:52, UK

Blake Griffin initiates the Pistons&#39; offense against Dallas
Image: Blake Griffin initiates the Pistons' offense against Dallas

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin is expected to make his season debut on Monday, according to reports.

An ESPN report, citing sources, says the All-Star forward is set to start his first game of the 2019-20 campaign in a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Griffin, 30, missed the first 10 games of the season while rehabilitating injuries to his hamstring and knee. He resumed all basketball activities on Thursday.

The 4-6 Pistons reached the playoffs in 2018-19 while led by the six-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 24.5 points with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 75 games in his first full season with Detroit, earning third-team All-NBA honours.

With Griffin out to begin the season, nine-year veteran forward Markieff Morris has started all 10 games, averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

