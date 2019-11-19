Houston Rockets waiving Ryan Anderson after just two appearances

The Houston Rockets are waiving veteran forward Ryan Anderson after just two appearances this year, according to reports.

Anderson signed as a free agent with the Rockets in September after being waived by the Miami Heat on July 6.

The 31-year-old took to the floor for a total of 14 minutes, tallying a combined five points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Image: Anderson was a first round pick by the New Jersey Jets in 2008

He was a first-round pick (21st overall) by the New Jersey Nets in 2008 and was named the NBA's Most Improved Player with the Orlando Magic in 2011-12.

He has averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds with 1,325 3-point field goals in 649 career games (289 starts) with the Nets, Magic, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Anderson had previously spent two seasons with the Rockets before a 2018 trade sent him to the Phoenix Suns.