Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield fined $25k for kicking ball into stands

Buddy Hield has been fined $25k for kicking the ball into the stands as he celebrated Sacramento Kings' victory over Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Kings survived a last-second shot as a shot by Boston's Marcus Smart rolled off the rim at the buzzer, sealing Sacramento's 100-99 win.

When the ball came down, Hield punched it to half court, then chased after it and booted it into the crowd.

Image: Hield scored 35 points in Sacramento's win over Boston on Sunday

NBA rules state players are not allowed to "intentionally throw, kick, or send the ball into the stands for any reason".

Hield's fine is the same penalty handed to Patrick Beverley last month after the Los Angeles Clippers guard underhanded the ball into the stand following a win by his team.

Hield, 26, was instrumental in Sunday's win, producing game-highs with 35 points and four steals. He is averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals through 12 games this season.