Carmelo Anthony joins Portland Trailblazers

Carmelo Anthony has joined the Portland Trailblazers on a one-year non guaranteed contract worth $2million.

The 10-time NBA All-Star has not played since November 8 last year with the Houston Rockets. Houston traded him to Chicago on January 22 and the Bulls waived him on February 1.

"Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Image: Anthony has won three Olympic golds with Team USA

Anthony, 35, holds career NBA averages of 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.02 steals in 1,064 games (1,056 starts) over 16 seasons with Denver, New York, Oklahoma City and Houston.

He also won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Image: LeBron James and Anthony on court in a Lakers-Rockets clash

The Blazers granted Anthony's request to return to the league in uniform number 00 and he is expected to appear off the bench with Portland's second unit.

Anthony, who was picked third overall in the famous 2003 draft which featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, is available to play Tuesday night when the Blazers visit the New Orleans Pelicans.