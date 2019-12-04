Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets guard to miss two games with shoulder injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss at least two more games as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

Irving has not played since November 14 and coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday that Irving will miss games on Wednesday in Atlanta and Friday in Charlotte.

Atkinson said Irving will not travel with the team.

In the November 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Irving scored 17 points and added nine assists.

The Nets are 6-3 without Irving, who signed a four-year, $136.5m contract with Brooklyn in the offseason.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has emerged as the team's scoring leader in Irving's absence, increasing his season average to 20.7 points per game.

In 11 games, Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

