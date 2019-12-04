Please select your default edition
Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Month

Kendrick Nunn and Ja Morant named Rookies of the Month for games played in October and November

Wednesday 4 December 2019 05:58, UK

Luka Doncic celebrates a basket against Orlando
Image: Luka Doncic celebrates a basket against Orlando

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for contests played in October and November.

This marks the first time two international players have won NBA Player of the Month in their respective conferences in the same month.

Doncic registered 30.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists to guide Dallas to a 12-6 record over the first two months, while Antetokounmpo averaged 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists to lift Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference (17-3).

Antetokounmpo's most dominant outing occurred on November 25 when he torched the Utah Jazz to the tune of 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Milwaukee won 122-118.

Doncic's best performance came in a 117-110 win against the San Antonio Spurs, posting a career-high 42 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

The international stars will face off this month as the Bucks host the Mavericks on December 16.

Rookies of the Month

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for contests played in October and November.

Nunn led all Eastern Conference rookies with 16.4 points per game, shooting 47.2 per cent from the field and 39.8 per cent from long range.

Morant, meanwhile, finished No 1 among all rookies in points (18.6) and assists (6.4) per game.

