New York Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale

The New York Knicks have fired head coach David Fizdale, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Fizdale - along with assistant coach Keith Smart - had been dismissed following the team's 4-18 start to the season.

Fizdale labelled the Knicks' performance on Thursday as "sickening" as they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden for an eighth consecutive loss.

ESPN reported last month that Knicks president Steve Mills had begun laying the groundwork for Fizdale's eventual firing.

Fizdale, who is in the middle of a four-year contract, posted a 21-83 record with the Knicks after being hired in May 2018.

New York had the NBA's worst record at 17-65 in 2018-19.

