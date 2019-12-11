Kawhi Leonard to receive championship ring before Clippers take on Raptors

Kawhi Leonard will be welcomed back to Toronto and will receive his championship ring in a pre-game ceremony before the Clippers face the Raptors, live on Sky Sports Arena (midnight).

Leonard made himself a hero in Toronto last season, leading the Raptors to their maiden NBA championship before heading west in free agency.

This clash marks the fourth of a six-game road trip for the Clippers (18-7), a period that opened with a heavy loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and continued with wins in Washington and Indiana.

Image: Leonard celebrates Toronto's win over Golden State in Game 6 to win the 2019 NBA Finals

Overall, the Clippers are 5-6 on the road and sit second place in the West. They average 115.1 points per game and are holding their opponents to an average of 108.3 points per game. Leonard leads the Clippers with team-highs of 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Paul George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Meanwhile, the Raptors (16-7) ended a three-game slide with a win in their last outing. This contest marks their first game of a three-game homestand. They are 9-2 in games at ScotiaBank Arena this season.

The Raptors average 111.7 points per game and are holding their opponents to an average of 105.3 points and 41.4 per cent shooting, which is second-lowest in the league.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with team-highs of 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Kyle Lowry is averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds, in 31 minutes, over four games since returning from injury.

Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable to play.

Last time out

Numbers game

0.7 - That's the difference in defensive rating between the Clippers and the Raptors. Toronto allow 103.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth-best in the NBA) while LA concede 103.9 (seventh-best).

Leonard and George, along with Moe Harkless and Patrick Beverley, provide the Clippers with fearsome perimeter defense while the length of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby - plus the interior 'D' of veteran center Marc Gasol - are top-level deterrents for Toronto's opponents.

With that rash of elite defensive options, the less-fashionable end of the court could be where this game is ultimately decided.

One to watch (Clippers): Montrezl Harrell

Image: Montrezl Harrell throws down a dunk en route to 26 points against Portland

Harrell is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and, in tandem with Lou Williams, gives the Clippers a 1-2 punch off the bench that few teams can match.

The Clippers forward brings energy and aggression at both ends of the floor and has the ability to inspire his team with thunderous dunks and equally thunderous celebrations.

One to watch: (Raptors): Norman Powell

Image: Norman Powell in action for the Raptors

Powell has been playing well of late, averaging 16.2 points on 49 per cent shooting in 30 minutes per game across his last 10 appearances.

He could be in line for another start if VanVleet is unable to play.

