Former NBA commissioner David Stern suffers brain haemorrhage

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has undergone surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage, the league has announced.

The 77-year-old was NBA commissioner from 1984 until 2014. He was succeeded by current commissioner Adam Silver.

The NBA said in a statement that Stern had suffered a sudden brain haemorrhage early on Thursday for which he underwent emergency surgery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the statement added.

Stern has been credited with building the model for a modern professional sports in league in terms of operations, public service, global marketing, television distribution and digital technology.

During Stern's 30 years as commissioner, the league grew with seven new franchises and a more than 30-fold increase in revenues, according to the league.

The Women's National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League were also created during his tenure.

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2014 and the International Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

He currently holds the title of "Commissioner Emeritus" with the NBA.

