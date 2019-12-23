Paul Millsap is Nuggets' calming influence, says former Denver head coach Brian Shaw

Denver power forward Paul Millsap is the young roster's steadying influence, according to former Nuggets head coach Brian Shaw.

Millsap scored 21 points and the Nuggets dominated the second half to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James, 128-104 for their sixth win in a row on Sunday night.

The 47th pick in the 2006 draft has played well above that draft selection throughout his career and Shaw - who was on the NBA Gametime panel with legendary player and coach Kevin McHale - was quick to recognise the impressive variety to his repertoire.

Image: Paul Millsap attempts to get a shot off against the LA Lakers

Shaw said: "He settles them down, he does so many things for this team. Obviously he's a good rebounder for a power forward player that's undersized, he can step out and knock down threes from the perimeter, he can play in the post, he's a pretty good passer as well."

Buoyed by a perfect five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets hit the road and kept the winning run going at Staples Center.

"Our last homestand gave us confidence to come on the road and win," Millsap said. "We have so many weapons."

The Nuggets had six players in double figures. Gary Harris added 19 points, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, Malik Beasley had 16 points and Will Barton III had 14 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who pulled away to a 23-point lead early in the fourth.

"We came out more aggressive in the second half and got rebounds and knocked down our shots and played excellent defense," Millsap said.

With a young roster packed full of precocious talents, Shaw and McHale reckon Millsap, now 34, provides vital veteran leadership to Denver's group.

His contract expires at the end of this season when he can become an unrestricted free agent and Denver has a decision to make as to whether they look to bring him back, or they may even try to move him on when the trade market heats up in the build-up to February's deadline.

"We were talking about his $30m salary and if going forward - this is the last year of it - if it's something Denver should think about moving on [from] or do they keep him and come off of that money at the end of the season? And Kevin (McHale) made a good point that last year, during the playoffs, he was the one guy who settled this team down in critical situations.

"For a young team that wasn't used to being in the playoffs [that's vital] and so he definitely has a value for this team, we saw it tonight."

