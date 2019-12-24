Ben Simmons posts triple-double as Philadelphia 76ers overpower Detroit Pistons

Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and Tobias Harris poured in 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday night.

Monday night's NBA scores Philadelphia 76ers 125-109 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 113-111 Phoenix Suns

Toronto Raptors 115-120 Indiana Pacers (OT)

Utah Jazz 104-107 Miami Heat

Houston Rockets 113-104 Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs 145-115 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 102-94 Portland Trail Blazers

Chicago Bulls 95-103 Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-113 Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards 121-115 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 118-121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and Tobias Harris poured in 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday night.

Simmons racked up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists. Harris made 14-of-21 field goal attempts, including four three-pointers. Furkan Korkmaz delivered 21 points off the bench and Joel Embiid had 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists for the Sixers.

Harris and the Pistons' Blake Griffin exchanged words and bumped chests after Harris knocked away a Pistons inbounds pass during the fourth quarter. Both players were handed technical fouls.

Andre Drummond, the league's top rebounder, was not in the starting line-up after missing the morning shootaround. He came off the bench and scored a team-high 27 points with nine rebounds and three assists. Derrick Rose contributed 16 points and seven assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and four assists. Griffin shot just 2-for-14 from the field and scored eight points.

Image: Ben Simmons rises to score at the basket against Detroit

Detroit tied it up 65-65 early in the second half but Philadelphia answered with a 17-7 run. Harris scored seven points during that span and Korkmaz tossed in five more. Korkmaz had another personal 5-0 run later in the quarter to make it 92-79.

The Sixers led 94-86 heading into the fourth. Josh Richardson hit a jumper with just over eight minutes left, giving Philadelphia a 103-92 advantage. Korkmaz's three-pointer with 4:54 left stretched the Sixers' lead to 17.

Denver Nuggets 113-111 Phoenix Suns

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists and hit a go-ahead basket with 2.5 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111.

Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, Will Barton scored 13 points, Jerami Grant had 11 and Paul Millsap added 10 for Denver, who have won seven straight.

Ricky Rubio led Phoenix with 21 points and added nine assists, Kelly Oubre Jr had 14 points, and Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky had 13 each. The Suns have lost seven in a row.

Denver led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but Phoenix cut it to 82-81 heading into the fourth. Kaminsky's short jumper to open the fourth gave the Suns their first lead since the first quarter, but Grant's three-point play put the Nuggets ahead 88-85 with 9:49 left.

Image: Jamal Murray celebrates a basket against Phoenix

Phoenix came back to take the lead again. Cameron Johnson hit back-to-back three-pointers and Oubre converted a three-point play to put the Suns up 94-88. It was a four-point edge when Denver turned it over three times, Oubre hit a three-pointer and Mikal Bridges added a jumper to make it 101-92, but the Nuggets rallied again.

Jokic scored nine points, hitting six free throws and a three-pointer that tied it at 108, and then fed Murray for a three-pointer that gave Denver a 111-108 lead.

Devin Booker, who was scoreless into late in the third and finished with 11, hit a tying three-pointer with 25 seconds left. The Nuggets drained the clock and Murray hit a long two-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. Grant blocked Booker's three-point attempt from the corner to end the game.

Toronto Raptors 115-120 Indiana Pacers (OT)

Aaron Holiday made two three-pointers late in overtime and finished with 19 points and 10 assists as Indiana Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-115 in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner and TJ Warren each had 24 points for the Pacers, who ended Toronto's five-game winning streak.

The Raptors, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday after trailing by 30 points in the third quarter, came back from a 15-point, second-quarter deficit against the Pacers but could not pull out the win.

Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Indiana. Jeremy Lamb, who missed the previous two games with a groin injury, had 12 points, as did TJ McConnell. Kyle Lowry had 30 points and nine assists for Toronto. Serge Ibaka had 23 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet contributed 21 points and 11 assists and OG Anunoby amassed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers got three-pointers from Holiday and Warren to lead by two with 41.6 seconds to play. Lowry's lay-up tied it at 107 with 34.7 seconds left. Lowry took the final shot of regulation but missed.

Holiday's three-pointer gave Indiana a three-point lead with 2:05 to play in overtime. He made another three-pointer with 54.2 seconds left to increase the lead to four.

Houston Rockets 113-104 Sacramento Kings

James Harden scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added 29 to help the Houston Rockets post a 113-104 victory over the host Sacramento Kings.

Clint Capela registered 15 points and 14 rebounds as Houston won their fourth straight game. Danuel House Jr added 14 points and PJ Tucker collected 11 rebounds.

Harden made four three-pointers and added five rebounds and five assists. Westbrook drained three three-pointers and had seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets, who shot 44.8 per cent from the field, including 15-of-39 from three-point range.

De'Aaron Fox scored 19 of his season-best 31 points in the fourth quarter and added a season-high nine rebounds to go with six assists. But he was just 4-of-9 from the free-throw line as the Kings lost their fourth straight contest.

Richaun Holmes recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Trevor Ariza also scored 12 for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III had 11 points, while Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield scored 10 apiece.

Image: James Harden shoots a floater against Sacramento

The score was 97-79 entering the final stanza, and Houston's Ben McLemore knocked down a three-pointer 20 seconds into the quarter. But the Rockets missed their next 10 field-goal attempts to help the Kings get back in the game. Sacramento first erupted for 13 consecutive points with Bjelica and Fox capping the spurt with fast-break lay-ups to trim the deficit to 100-92 with 7:30 remaining.

The Kings moved within six before Capela hit two free throws and Westbrook drained a three-pointer as the Rockets increased their lead to 107-96 with 4:13 remaining. Harden drained a triple with 2:32 left to again make it an 11-point margin and Houston closed it out.

Utah Jazz 104-107 Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks as the host Miami Heat defeated the Utah Jazz 107-104.

Miami, who had a 19-4 run to open the fourth quarter, improved their home record to 13-1. The Heat received 20 points and eight rebounds from Jimmy Butler, 17 points from rookie Tyler Herro (including nine in the fourth quarter) and 15 points from Goran Dragic. Miami also got a double-double from Meyers Leonard (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Utah, which had their five-game winning streak snapped, got a season-high and game-high 27 points from Joe Ingles, including 16 in the first half. Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, and center Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks.

Image: Joe Ingles attacks the Miami Heat defense

Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell, who entered the game averaging 25.2 points, was held to 13. He made just 5-of-18 shots from the floor and was forced into four turnovers.

The third quarter featured three lead changes before Utah seized control, taking an 81-76 lead into the fourth. However, Miami started the fourth quarter with a pair of Adebayo dunks and took the lead for good on Adebayo's tip-in over Gobert with 7:53 left in the game.

Miami, who outrebounded Utah 55-46, held off a late Jazz run to win the game.

San Antonio Spurs 145-115 Memphis Grizzlies

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a season-high 40 points, 28 of them in the first half, and DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists as the visiting San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 145-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Aldridge was 17-of-25 from the floor and earned the eighth 40-plus-point game of his career. DeRozan hit 10-of-11 from the field for San Antonio, who outshot Memphis 67.4 per cent to 46.9 per cent.

The Spurs led by 19 points after three periods, then expanded the advantage to 23 points in the fourth before sending the starters to the bench. San Antonio also ended the game on a 23-6 run, producing season highs for scoring and shooting percentage.

Image: LaMarcus Aldridge scores at the rim against Memphis

Trey Lyles added 17 points for San Antonio while Dejounte Murray and Marco Belinelli scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Jaren Jackson Jr led Memphis with 22 points while Ja Morant had 19 points for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dillion Brooks pumped in 14 points, Tyus Jones scored 11 and Brandon Clarke hit for 10.

New Orleans Pelicans 102-94 Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans ended the Portland Trail Blazers' four-game winning streak with a 102-94 victory night.

Brandon Ingram added 19 points and 11 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 16, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 13 rebounds and E'Twaun Moore came off the bench to score 13 as the Pelicans won for just the second time in 16 games.

Carmelo Anthony, returning from a one-game absence due to a knee contusion, scored 23 points to lead the Blazers. CJ McCollum added 20 points, Damian Lillard had 18 points and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 16 rebounds, his 15th consecutive double-double.

Portland led by two at half-time and the score was tied four times in the third quarter before New Orleans made a run. Moore scored five points as the Pelicans opened a seven-point lead before Anthony made two free throws to pull the Blazers within 82-77 at the end of the third quarter.

Portland got within one point early in the fourth quarter before Moore and Holiday made consecutive three-pointers to give New Orleans a 95-88 lead. The Pelicans kept the Blazers at bay and increased the lead to 101-91 when Moore fed Kenrich Williams for a dunk with 3:36 left.

Chicago Bulls 95-103 Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross scored a team-high 26 points off the bench as the Orlando Magic held on for a 103-95 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Aaron Gordon posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz had 13 points apiece.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points despite shooting 8-of-26 from the field. Tomas Satoransky had 20 points and Lauri Markkanen scored 10 as Chicago wrapped up a four-game road trip with two wins and two losses.

The Magic pulled ahead for good with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. The score was tied at 83 when Ross drained a 16-foot jumper off an assist from DJ Augustin. Ross made a three-pointer to increase the lead to five points with 9:31 to go, and Gordon added a basket to make it 90-83 with 9:09 left.

The Bulls clawed within three points with 8:01 remaining but never got closer. Gordon capped the scoring with a dunk in the final minute.

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-113 Golden State Warriors

D'Angelo Russell capped a 30-point performance with two clinching free throws with 19.7 seconds remaining as the Golden State Warriors won for a second straight time for the first time all season, beating the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 113-104.

In a rematch of a November game at Minnesota in which Russell outscored Andrew Wiggins 52-40 in one of the season's top scoring duels, the Warriors guard got the better of his opponent again, with the Timberwolves standout going for 22 points this time in his team's 11th straight loss.

Golden State appeared to be heading for an easy win with a 24-point lead late in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves chipped away, getting within six on multiple occasions in the fourth period.

A three-point play by Jordan McLaughlin got Minnesota as close as 109-104 with 22.7 seconds to play, before Russell slammed the door with his two clinching foul shots.

Golden State's Damion Lee capped the scoring with another pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining.

Washington Wizards 121-115 New York Knicks

Bradley Beal scored 30 points as a depleted group of Washington Wizards nearly blew a 17-point lead down the stretch and held on for a 121-115 victory over the host New York Knicks.

Beal shot 13-of-38 from the field, setting a career-high for field-goal attempts as the Wizards survived being outscored 16-5 in the final 4:40. Troy Brown Jr added a career-high 26 as the Wizards overcame a 13-point first-quarter deficit. Ish Smith contributed 17 while Gary Payton II filled up the boxscore after being signed from the G-League by totaling 10 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

The Wizards held a 94-91 lead on Brown's buzzer-beater jumper entering the fourth and appeared to clinch their latest win over the Knicks early in the fourth. They took a 107-97 lead on a three-pointer by Payton with 8:04 left and held a 116-99 edge on two free throws by Brown with 4:40 remaining.

New York stormed back and was within 118-115 on Julius Randle's lay-up with 48.1 seconds remaining and Brown was called for a shot-clock violation on Washington's next possession. Following a timeout, Elfrid Payton missed a three-pointer, Mitchell Robinson got the rebound and the ball slipped out of his hands.

With 9.8 seconds left, Brown split a pair at the line for a 119-115 lead. After New York called their last timeout, Damyean Dotson missed a three-pointer with 8.5 seconds left and Brown iced the game by hitting two free throws with 4.2 seconds left.

Randle led the Knicks with a season-high 35 points. Dotson added 19 points and rookie RJ Barrett added 18 points as New York shot 47.3 per cent.

Atlanta Hawks 118-121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton scored 25 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the visiting Atlanta Hawks 121-118 to record their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Sexton was 12-of-20 from the field and has scored 23-plus points in four of the past six games. Sexton also added six rebounds.

The Cavaliers trailed 94-90 late in the third quarter before going on a 16-2 run and eventually led by 14 points. But Atlanta closed with a 13-2 run and used a Trae Young three-pointer to close the margin to three points with 49.8 seconds left. It was still 121-118 when Atlanta had a chance to tie, but Young missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Darius Garland, who had two three-pointers during Cleveland's fourth-quarter surge, finished with 21 points. Kevin Love added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Cedi Osman scored 18. Kevin Porter Jr came off the bench to score 15.

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the return of John Collins, who had 27 points - hitting 12-of-20 from the field - and 10 rebounds. Collins had missed 25 games because of a suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. The Hawks were 4-21 with Collins out of the line-up.

Atlanta got 30 points from Young, who hit his first three three-pointers of the game but finished just 5-of-14. It was his fifth straight game with at least 30 points. Young added 11 assists and six rebounds. Rookie De'Andre Hunter scored 23 and Kevin Huerter added 19.

