Kyrie Irving expected to return for Nets against Hawks on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to return from a shoulder injury for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets list Irving as probable for Sunday's home game.

Irving was a full practice participant on Thursday and told reporters afterwards that he would be back within one week.

Irving has been sidelined since November 14 due to the injury to his right shoulder. Surgery was an option but Irving declined as he did not want to miss three to four months of the season.

The Nets (17-20) have gone 13-13 during Irving's absence.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 11 games this season. The ninth-year pro has career averages of 22.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds

The six-time All-Star signed a four-year, $136m deal with the Nets as a free agent in July.

Irving, 27, spent his first six NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before spending the past two with the Boston Celtics.