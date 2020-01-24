NBA Paris: Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 30 points and grabs 16 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks win showpiece

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his billing as the star attraction in the NBA Paris Game, dropping 30 points and dominating the glass with 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks charged in the fourth quarter to take victory over the Charlotte Hornets, 116-103.

NBA Paris 2020: Game leaders Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 30

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 6

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 16 Charlotte Hornets Points: Malik Monk - 31

Assists: Devonte' Graham/Terry Rozier/Malik Monk - 5

Rebounds: Devonte' Graham - 7

The teams went into the final frame tied as the Charlotte Hornets led throughout much of the game but it was the Bucks who had enough down the stretch to the win.

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks, George Hill had 1 points whilst Khris Middleton had 14 and nine assists.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points, Devonte' Graham had 19 and Marvin Williams scored 18.

Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.

And from there, the MVP helped drive his team on in the latter stages in his impressive double-double performance.

Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have lost eight in a row. Next up, they are at home to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the same night the Bucks play host to the Washington Wizards.

