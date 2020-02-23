Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry confirms March 1 return date

There is no more speculating Stephen Curry's return date as the Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP said that March 1 has always been his target to return to the court after breaking his left hand at the end of October.

Curry was cleared for contact on Saturday and participated in his first scrimmage with the team since he last saw time in an NBA game.

"It was fun, man," Curry told reporters after practice Saturday. "That's what you're used to, again, just playing basketball. I've done every rehab you can think of by yourself in the gym to work on your conditioning and skill work, and all that type of stuff.

"That's all fun, and you know there's a purpose to it, but there's nothing like just playing basketball and competing and having fun out there the way I like to do. So, it was nice. I was excited this morning, for sure."

Live NBA: L.A. Lakers @ Golden State Friday 28th February 3:30am

The Warriors still have four more games remaining before facing the Washington Wizards at home on March 1.

It has been a rough season for the Warriors, who are just 12-44 while playing without Curry for most of the season and Klay Thompson for all of it because of a knee injury.

The Warriors have made roster adjustments with Curry out as D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 6 for Andrew Wiggins.

Curry was scoring 20.3 points per game over his first four games when his injury occurred in a collision with the Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes. Initial speculation was that Curry could possibly return in February, but that was changed to an unspecified day in March.

Curry has averaged 23.5 points over his 11 seasons, all with the Warriors. He was the NBA's MVP in both 2015 and 2016. He also led the Warriors to three NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.