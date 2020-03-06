Please select your default edition
Reports: Dion Waiters signs with Lakers until end of the season

Stuart Hodge

Friday 6 March 2020 09:55, UK

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters
Image: Shooting guard Dion Waiters in action for the Miami Heat

The LA Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting the Lakers have signed Waiters for the remainder of the season.

Waiters was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the deal which took Andre Iguodala to Miami before the trade deadline before being waived three days later.

The eighth-year guard has played only three games for Miami this season, and has struggled with injury the three years prior, playing in a total of 120 games, though he averaged double-figures in scoring each year. He is also a past team-mate of LeBron James, which should help him assimilate quickly with his new team.

Waiters' contract - a prorated minimum deal - is until the end of the current season. There's no reported financial commitment beyond this season at this stage.

The 28-year-old takes the roster spot vacated by the recently-released Troy Daniels.

