Brooklyn Nets part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Kenny Atkinson, with assistant Jacque Vaughn taking charge for the rest of the season.

Atkinson made his NBA coaching debut with the Nets in 2016 and leaves after nearly four seasons, with the team seventh in the Eastern Conference and still in contention for a playoff spot.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Image: Jacque Vaughn will take charge of the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season

"This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time.

"Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons."

1:02 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' clash with the Brooklyn Nets in Week 20 of the NBA

The Nets signed All Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in last year's free agency but the team have struggled this season with a 28-34 record.

Durant is not expected to play this season as he recovers from an Achilles injury while Irving underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month.

