Ovie Soko says Russell Westbrook has come into his own as a Houston Rocket thanks to small ball

The Houston Rockets' decision to embrace small ball was designed to get the best out of Russell Westbrook, and the former MVP has since come into his own, says Ovie Soko.

The Rockets' decision to embrace small ball was made for Russell Westbrook -- their blockbuster off-season acquisition.

Playing with a small line-up - with no starter over 6ft 7in - has allowed the point guard to come into his own. His confidence is back, and he is not forced into shooting threes, which has never been his strength.

Image: Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

Houston understand where the game has gone, and have adjusted their team to fit the strengths of their stars, Westbrook and James Harden. That was such a gutsy move. They're not building around a big man; they switched their line-up by removing the big man completely.

I credit coach Mike D'Antoni, but I credit James Harden too. I have my beefs with how Harden plays from time to time, but he is a great player and you expect the world of him.

3:35 The Heatcheck panel discuss which team would provide the best two-person-team, with the two LA sides coming out on top

Even though the Rockets are catering to Westbrook's style of play this season, Harden is still performing at a truly effective level. He has played a major role in making the small ball experiment work. He has shown that he is adaptable enough to dominate in other situations.

Westbrook has benefited the most from the Rockets' switch of style.

Every team the Rockets face is immediately under pressure. Opponents have to make a choice, because the Rockets have surrounded Westbrook with shooters who can knock down threes. Russ doesn't have to shoot them himself.

1:56 Russell Westbrook scores 41 points, and grabs eight rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to 111-110 victory over the Boston Celtics in overtime

There is a possibility this style - removing the center and flooding the floor with three-point shooters and slashers - could be the next big thing for the league. The Rockets attempted 49 three-pointers per game in February, and teams playing Houston can get caught playing catch-up before they realise it.

When Houston are knocking down threes in the first half, teams get caught up trying to play catch-up rather than their own games.

The small-ball style of play is awesome for the regular season - but will it work in the playoffs?

During the regular season, teams don't have a lot of time for scouting. But in a seven-game series, things change. Adjustments are made and streaky shooters can be closed down.

Furthermore, the wear and tear of the regular season means players aren't always pushing their hardest. They may not rebound as hard as they should, and that lackadaisical approach plays into the hands of a small-ball team.

But when it's win or go home in a playoff seven-game series, that approach is completely different. There are no easy rebounds, and big teams can punish small teams for their lack of size.

Defense rules

The Rockets have also played to the strengths of their line-up defensively. PJ Tucker is vital with his ability to play center at 6ft 5in. Who else could do that?

What Houston don't want is a guy who knows he is undersized at center and gives up on the match-up. Tucker is tough and holds his own. He doesn't lay down.

1:48 Highlight of the Houston Rockets' clash with the New York Knicks in Week 20 of the NBA

All the Rockets need in this system is someone with a little bit of fight. As long as they are able to gang rebound, they immediately become dangerous, flying up the court like bats out of hell.

What happens with the Rockets in the playoffs?

I think they can give the Clippers a tough time, but teams like the Lakers, the Nuggets and the Jazz will give them problems. Teams with legitimate rim protectors and size can apply their physical will on Houston.

Even if Tucker and Robert Covington can hold their own in those situations, will their efforts on defense impact their shot-making?

This Rockets experiment is predicated on their ability to make shots. If Houston are having to fight and wrestle on defense, it will wear down their legs on the other end of the floor. That's a game-changer for their opponents.

That's why the Rockets fall short of that elite level come playoff time.

The Lakers, for example, have the cheat code in the form of Anthony Davis, a seven-footer with the wingspan and lateral quickness to hold his own against guards. A match-up with the Lakers turns into a nightmare for the Rockets in the postseason.

Overall, what Houston are trying with small ball is a great idea - but it still needs some tweaking. It could pay off big in future seasons, but it won't be enough to get them through the West this year.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.