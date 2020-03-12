Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA players react to league suspending season due to coronavirus

Thursday 12 March 2020 07:41, UK

Lebron James

LeBron James admitted it has been "a rough three months" for the NBA after the league suspended its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were due to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was then scrapped.

The league said the affected player, reportedly Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

The news comes weeks after the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26.

NBA players took to social media after the news of the season being suspended was announced to express their thoughts and concerns.

Rudy Gobert of France celebrates the victory with teammate Evan Fournier after the quarter final of 2019 FIBA World Cup between USA and France
Image: Evan Fournier (L) says France team-mate Rudy Gobert (R) is 'doing good'

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, who plays with Gobert for the French national team, says the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is "doing good" following his diagnosis.

Vince Carter&#39;s 22-year NBA career may be at an end
Image: Vince Carter's 22-year NBA career may be at an end

With uncertainty surrounding the rest of the regular season, Vince Carter, who plans to retire at the end of the season, was left to reflect on what might have been the final game of his 22-year NBA career.

Carter, an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, finished with five points in 13 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks during their 136-131 defeat to the New York Knicks.