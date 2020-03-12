NBA players react to league suspending season due to coronavirus

LeBron James admitted it has been "a rough three months" for the NBA after the league suspended its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were due to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was then scrapped.

The league said the affected player, reportedly Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

The news comes weeks after the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26.

NBA players took to social media after the news of the season being suspended was announced to express their thoughts and concerns.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Man... This stuff crazy... Praying for EVERYBODY in this tough time🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020

Ima stay prayed up man. For everybody. Everybody’s health is important. The fans, my family, my teammates... this is wild 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) March 11, 2020

Image: Evan Fournier (L) says France team-mate Rudy Gobert (R) is 'doing good'

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, who plays with Gobert for the French national team, says the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is "doing good" following his diagnosis.

Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

Prayin for @rudygobert27🙏🏽 hope big fella is doing ok — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 12, 2020

Image: Vince Carter's 22-year NBA career may be at an end

With uncertainty surrounding the rest of the regular season, Vince Carter, who plans to retire at the end of the season, was left to reflect on what might have been the final game of his 22-year NBA career.

Carter, an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, finished with five points in 13 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks during their 136-131 defeat to the New York Knicks.

Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey.

If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years.

B E Z✌🏽 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020

In the midst of everything. LETS CELEBRATE VINCE CARTER!!!! We don’t know what the future holds buts let’s give him his flowers and applause tonight!!!! Well done champ🌹🌹🌹 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 12, 2020

Much love OG it was a honor to be able to compete against you ✊🏽 https://t.co/KtlLY5Oos2 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) March 12, 2020